A new historical marker to be put up in Gallitzin will commemorate a 19th-century court case that briefly allowed Catholic nuns to wear their religious habits while teaching in public schools, but that led to the passage of a state law banning public school teachers from wearing religious clothing or insignia in the classroom.
The marker will be installed soon in order to memorialize the 1894 case of Hysong v. Gallitzin Borough School District, said Howard Pollman, spokesman for the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission, which manages the Pennsylvania Historical Marker Program.
It was one of 24 new historical markers announced by the PHMC on Tuesday. There are nearly 2,300 of the gold-lettering-on-blue signs throughout Pennsylvania, chronicling what the PHMC describes as “the people, places and events that have affected the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.”
Pollman said the marker will be installed at Gallitzin Tunnels Park, located at the intersection of Jackson and Convent streets. The public school building that was in use at the time of the 1894 Hysong case was located nearby, near what is today the intersection of Convent and Foster streets, he added.
The 1894 case involved the Catholic Order of Sisters of St. Joseph, according to contemporary newspaper coverage. Six of the eight teachers at Gallitzin’s public school were members of that order and taught while wearing their habits, the distinctive outfits that signified their membership in a religious order.
Plaintiffs in the case argued that it constituted a religious “sectarian teaching,” impermissible in public schools, for a nun to wear her religious habit while teaching. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court disagreed, ruling that the law in effect at the time did not ban public school teachers from wearing religious clothing in the classroom, as long as their instruction itself wasn’t religious in nature.
However, the court did not rule that wearing religious garb in the classroom was a protected expression of a teacher’s religious belief, leaving open the possibility that the state legislature could pass laws imposing dress codes that banned religious clothing on public school teachers.
Indeed, the legislature reacted to the unpopular Hysong ruling the next year by passing the 1895 “Garb Law,” which banned teachers in public schools from wearing “any dress, mark, emblem or insignia indicating the fact that (the) teacher is a member or adherent of any religious order, sect or denomination.”
Pennsylvania was the first state to pass such a law, and many other states followed its lead. Over the next century, though, most of those laws were repealed. Since 2017, when Nebraska repealed its ban, Pennsylvania has once again been the only state that bans public school teachers from wearing religious clothing.
Eric Rassbach, of the religious liberty-focused law firm The Becket Fund, told Utah’s Deseret News in 2014 that Pennsylvania’s ban was “an unconstitutional vestige of 19th-century anti-Catholic bigotry” that was designed to keep Catholic teachers out of public schools and can now be used to target other religious minorities.
A 2011 bill that would have repealed the ban never made it out of committee. Pollman said that future legislative and judicial challenges are expected.
Another of the 24 new markers announced on Tuesday will be installed at Laurel Hill State Park in Somerset County. Pollman called the state park the most intact example of the 31 “Recreational Demonstration Areas” built between 1935 and 1941 by Civilian Conservation Corps workers as part of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s Works Progress Administration.
