GALLITZIN – When Gallitzin United Methodist Church parishioner Bobbi Jo Keith learned that the Pennsylvania Farm Bureau was planning to distribute milk that would otherwise have been dumped, she immediately brought the idea to her church family.
“We’ve got to try to get this milk up to our area,” Keith said.
She asked if her church family would help plan the distribution, and they obliged.
Keith made a telephone call to Joe Diamond of the Farm Bureau, and the hopeful idea became a plan.
Arrangements were made through Sheetz to pick up 700 gallons of milk Thursday at Imler’s Poultry in Duncansville and make the trek up the mountain to Penn Cambria Middle School, where the church group organized distribution of the milk.
Penn Cambria head football coach Nicholas Felus and 10 athletes unloaded the hundreds of gallons of milk from the truck and into the coolers at the school.
“I want to teach the guys about serving their community and being an active part of their community,” Felus said as he himself unloaded cases of milk from the truck. “We will be an active part of our community and are here to help.”
Even Penn Cambria Middle School Principal Dane Harrold participated in the event, not only in allowing the use of the facility, but unloading cases of milk and assisting the church group in filling orders.
“We couldn’t have been more happy with how the event turned out,” Keith said. “The Penn Cambria School District family – from the school board to Superintendent William Marshall, to the custodial crew at PCMS and Mr. Harrold – were so helpful in making this happen in our community. So many people commented that this is what Jesus would do with the milk, and it was so great to see it going to people who could use it.”
More than 4,000 gallons of milk were delivered to Imler’s on Tuesday and were distributed to families throughout the region through church groups, shelters, food pantries and other organizations. The distribution was made possible through the efforts of the Blair County Farm Bureau and Pennsylvania Farm Bureau Regional Director Joe Diamond as well as the Pennsylvania Dairy Promotion Program and the American Dairy Association North East.
The church spearheaded efforts for the Penn Cambria School District region, with publicity assistance from Marshall and his administrators, who helped spread word to the school families.
“This was truly a team effort that served our greater community,” Keith said. “It was a blessing for many.
“It was so nice to receive the help and support that we did and that we were able to distribute all of the milk to our families.”
