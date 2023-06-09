EBENSBURG – This fall when students start their second year in the new Admiral Peary Area Vocational Technical School diesel mechanic program, they’ll get hands-on training with a Freightliner truck donated by Galliker’s Dairy Co.
“This is actually a very good benefit,” rising senior Lily Koban said.
She was one of several students who gladly accepted the vehicle from the business on Friday at a ribbon-cutting event.
Koban said that she signed up for the diesel mechanic program because of her father.
The pair used to work on vehicles together and during that time, she said, “It just kind of clicked that’s what I wanted to do.”
Now, Koban and her fellow students will get the important hands-on training they’ll need to confidently enter the diesel maintenance field.
She’s looking forward to working on the vehicle and figuring out what needs fixed and repairing it.
It was Galliker’s transportation specialist Gary Devlin’s idea to donate the FLD Freightliner to Admiral Peary.
His wife is on the school’s joint operating committee and let him know about the new offering.
Devlin’s first thought was to give the program a leg up in the beginning and worked with Galliker’s garage manager Terry Clapper to get the truck donated.
“My wife and I are firm believers that the trades are where it’s at,” Devlin said.
He added that with access to the used vehicle, he hopes the program takes off at Admiral Peary.
“It’s definitely going to help out a lot,” diesel instructor Justin Behory said.
The teacher noted that having a truck to work on will reinforce what he’s teaching and allow for a more comprehensive understanding of the machine’s operations.
Matthew Leamer described the donation as “something they’re going to use for years and years and years.”
He’s been reaching out to local companies about donations for the past few weeks and was thrilled when Galliker’s offered the truck.
“We thrive on local help,” Leamer said.
Julia Galliker, executive director of Galliker’s, said the company is glad to provide it.
“We’re very invested and thrilled to have this opportunity with Admiral Peary,” she said Friday.
Galliker described diesel maintenance as the backbone of the company’s fleet of vehicles it uses for distributing products across the state and beyond.
“Your donation means a lot to us and our futures,” Koban told her and the other representatives.
Admiral Peary’s diesel program “prepares students to apply technical knowledge and skills to the specialized maintenance and repair of trucks, buses and other commercial and industrial vehicles,” according to the school website.
The classes include instruction in all aspects of a diesel vehicle from suspension and brake systems, to engine and steering, the electrical and electronic systems as well as preventive maintenance inspections, HVAC and drive trains.
There are 52 students signed up for Admiral Peary’s mechanic program, which Behory said was the maximum number of learners.
