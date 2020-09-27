Spend some time outside with an evening of wine and music.
Gallery on Gazebo will hold its Sip and Savor II event from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at its open-air Piazza, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
Rosemary Pawlowski, director of the gallery, said the first Sip and Savor event held in early September was a success with those in attendance having an enjoyable evening so they decided to offer a second one.
“We have this great space and the music carried really well,” she said. “It was intimate yet people could still talk, so it was nice. Downtown at night is magical with the park and gazebo and lights.”
Those who attend will receive a glass of selected wine and individual plated appetizers.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Johnstown native John Bagnato Jr., a student, performer and instructor of the international jazz scene.
He holds positions at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and West Virginia University.
Bagnato’s genre for the evening will be Latin American jazz.
“I think people will enjoy listening to him,” Pawlowski said. “He’s quite accomplished in the Latin American style and spent quite a lot of time in Brazil, so I think the musical selections are going to be very good. He also has history on a lot of the Brazilian musical scores which I’m sure he’s going to share.”
Guests also will have a chance to win door prizes and purchase vintage art.
For those attending, the hope is they’ll enjoy the entertainment in an outdoor setting while supporting the arts.
“It’s important for downtown that there are things going on at night and for us to have this Piazza and present live music,” Pawlowski said. “This is a way to have people together yet apart.”
Proceeds will benefit ongoing renovations at the Piazza.
Cost is $20 per person.
Seating is limited to around 50 people and reservations are recommended by calling 814-539-4345 or online at www.galleryongazebo.org.
If temperatures are cold, heaters will be used.
In case of rain, the event will be moved in to Gallery on Gazebo.
