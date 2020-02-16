Take a trip to the Big Easy without leaving town.
Gallery on Gazebo Mardi Gras event will be held Feb. 29 in the special event room at Asiago’s, 709 Edgehill Drive, Westmont.
Doors open at 6 p.m. with speciality cocktails and drinks, followed by dinner at 7 p.m. featuring a Creole buffet of jambalaya, Bourbon Street chicken, barbecue shrimp and beignets.
“We were looking for something unique,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, a coordinator of the event.
“When you go to New Orleans it’s all art, food and music, so we wanted to offer something like that.”
Music will be provided by Dixieland Jazz Band, fronted by Mike Bodolosky.
“Mike has heard requests for 1920s style jazz, so here is his answer with six primo musicians and three frontline horns with a rhythm section,” Pawlowski said. “Dixieland Jazz Band recreates the sounds of New Orleans. Much of the music is transcriptions of early jazz classics – ‘Beale Street Blues,’ ‘Midnight in Moscow’ and ‘Dixieland One Step.’ ”
The evening also will feature fortune teller Robb Miller, psychic medium Stephanie Jo and mime Andrew Kilpatrick.
When guests arrive, they will be greeted by accordion player Mike Meketa.
In addition, there will be a silent auction with items donated by local businesses and individuals.
“There will be a lot of activity going on, and it’ll be an interesting evening,” Pawlowski said.
Plans are to make the Mardi Gras celebration an annual event.
“I hope everyone has a blast, and we have people signing up for this, so I’m really thrilled,” Pawlowski said.
Dress for the event is casual, but people are encouraged to come in their best Mardi Gras garb or 1920s attire.
Proceeds will benefit operating costs at Gallery on Gazebo.
Sponsors for the adults-only event include Mark Pasquerilla, McAneny Brothers, Somerset Trust Co. and JWF Industries.
Cost is $50 per person.
Seating is limited and reservations are suggested.
Tickets can be purchased at give.cfalleghenies.org/mardigras.
For more information, call 814-539-4345 or visit www.galleryongazebo.org.
