JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gallery on Gazebo will kick off its Sip & Savor concert series at 6 p.m. May 19 with Apache Moon in the gallery’s Piazza, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
Subsequent concerts include Walt Churchey and Jackie Kopco on July 21; Bo and Tucker Moore on Aug. 18; and The Evergreens on Sept. 15.
Refreshments will be served.
In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move inside the gallery.
Cost is $25 per person.
Information: www.galleryongazebo.org/sip-savor-evenings-2023.
