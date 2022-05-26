JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gallery on Gazebo will kick off its Sip & Savor concert series at 7 p.m. June 2 with Atayay Robles in the gallery’s Piazza, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
Subsequent concerts include The Evergreens on July 7; Denise Baldwin on Aug. 4; Jeff Webb on Sept. 1; and Jackie Kopco and Walt Churchey on Oct. 6.
Refreshments will be served. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move inside the gallery.
Cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 814-539-4345 or visit www.galleryongazebo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.