JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gallery on Gazebo will kick off its Sip & Savor concert series at 7 p.m. June 2 with Atayay Robles in the gallery’s Piazza, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.

Subsequent concerts include The Evergreens on July 7; Denise Baldwin on Aug. 4; Jeff Webb on Sept. 1; and Jackie Kopco and Walt Churchey on Oct. 6.

Refreshments will be served. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will move inside the gallery.

Cost is $25 per person. For reservations, call 814-539-4345 or visit www.galleryongazebo.org.

Kelly Urban is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. She can be reached at (814) 532-5073. Follow her on Twitter @KellyUrban25.

