JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Gallery on Gazebo will host its Sip & Support wine pairing dinner from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Wine Loft on the second floor of Stonebridge Brewing Co., 104 Franklin St., downtown Johnstown.
The event will feature a five-course gourmet dinner paired with wine from Kaleu Vineyards.
There will be a live wine auction.
Proceeds will benefit Gallery on Gazebo programming.
Donation is $125.
Reservations are required and can be done online at www.galleryongazebo.org/wine-pairing-dinner.
Information: 814-539-4345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.