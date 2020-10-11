For its third go-around, this gathering will focus on the pursuit of downtown Johnstown possibilities and the appreciation of its landmarks.
Gallery on Gazebo will host its Architectural Tour No. 3 at 6 p.m. Thursday at the gallery, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown, and it will demonstrate how repurposed architecture can drive the city forward.
The tour, which was conceived by members of Vision 2020 Central Park Square Capture Team, is the third of four tours of multi-use buildings in the downtown area.
“These tours were designed to examine the buildings closer and go into them with the idea of satisfying architectural curiosity, but also to get people excited that there are these wonderful buildings downtown and many of them can be repurposed and have some wonderful possibilities,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, a facilitator of the event.
Andy Fedore, a local architectural historian and businessman, will lead the tour.
“He has such an energy and hunger for revitalization like nobody else,” Pawlowski said.
“He is the driver here and has restored and repurposed a lot of buildings.”
The tour will feature five sites within a three-block radius of Central Park, including the Odd Fellows meeting spaces in the historically designated Alma Hall, a new full-floor residence in a recently purchased building and an expansion of a restaurant.
Prior to the tour, a reception will be held at Galley on Gazebo, where participants can learn more about the undertakings happening in the central business district.
Refreshments will be provided at the gallery at the conclusion of the tour.
A fourth tour is being planned for before Christmas.
“We do have some repeat people, and the fact they they are coming back just shows that there’s more downtown that they need to know about,” Pawlowski said.
“For those who haven’t been on the tour before, we hope that they’ll be interested and engaged and it’ll whet their appetite to want to learn more.”
Proceeds will benefit the completion of the gallery’s Piazza project.
Reservations are limited, and those attending are asked to follow COVID-19 guidelines.
Cost to attend is $25 and tickets can be purchased at www.galleryongazebo.org/events.
Sponsors include RE/MAX Power Associates, AmeriServ Financial, Slovenian Savings & Loan and Family Dentistry Associates of Johnstown.
For more information, call 814-539-4345.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.