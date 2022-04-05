JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “Flowers of the West End” with Rose Howarth, Marie Mock and John Slezak will be presented at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
The presentation will include a conversation on upcoming projects and how to make a welcoming statement with flowers.
At 6 p.m. Thursday, Mike Cook and Chad McLaren will speak.
Cook will talk about the positive impact of trails on a community, and the vision and work that is continuing in discovering and carving out recreational trails for bikers on all levels.
McLaren will talk about Curated Bike Excursions. Tours will be offered on the weekends beginning in June, originating from downtown and taking people on new bikes along leisurely routes that include historical, educational, recreational and architectural sites in the region.
The presentations are free and open to the public.
Information: www.galleryongazebo.org.
