JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Michele Adams and Jen Galiote, owners of Classic Elements in downtown Johnstown, will speak on their experiences and upcoming projects at 6 p.m. Thursday as part of “What’s Going Down in Johnstown” speaker series at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park Place, downtown Johnstown.
At 6 p.m. April 6, Rose Howarth, Marie Mock and John Slezak will speak on the flowers in the city’s West End.
Additional speakers in the series include Seth Mason, on the story of esports in Johnstown; Chad McLaren, with an update on Curated Biking Tours; and Maestro James Blachly, of the Johnstown Symphony Orchestra.
Information: www.galleryongazebo.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.