Raise a glass and take in some music.
Gallery on Gazebo will hold its Sip and Savor event from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 4 at its open-air Piazza, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
“Since we are working on the Piazza and making some physical changes and additions to it, we thought why not have some little concerts here because the acoustics are good and we can distance people,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, director of the gallery. “Being outside and hearing music evokes a celebratory mood.”
Those who attend will receive a glass of selected wine and individual plated appetizers.
Musical entertainment will be provided by Jim Vizinni who will perform on his specially engineered accordion.
The genre’s Vizinni will be playing include classical Italian, French, German and Irish.
“He learned the accordion from his grandfather and we want to showcase him,” Pawlowski said. “The accordion he plays actually sounds like a full orchestra.”
Guests also will have a chance to win door prizes and purchase vintage art.
Pawlowski said with many events that are typically held over the Labor Day weekend being canceled, Sip and Savor offers people an alternative activity.
“People still come into town for Labor Day anticipating something and are looking to see what’s going on, so this is an option,” she said.
“We’re on Central Park, and that’s kind of nice, and it’s not that late so they can go someplace else afterward.”
For those who attend, the hope is they’ll enjoy the upbeat music in an outdoor setting while supporting the arts.
“I think it’ll be good for people’s soul,” Pawlowski said. “This is one way to have people together yet apart.”
Proceeds will benefit ongoing renovations at the Piazza.
Cost is $20 per person.
Seating is limited to around 50 people and reservations are recommended by calling 814-539-4345 or online www.galleryongazebo.org.
In case of rain, the event will be moved in to Gallery on Gazebo.
