JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – “We Are All One – Arts Transcending Borders” will be on display Monday through May 3 at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown.
The exhibit, courtesy of Kathryn Rzezut, will feature the work of two Afghanistan women, Elaha Soroori and Rahela Majidi, plus examples of Afghan folk art.
Soroori is the first Afghan woman artist specializing in fluid media. Instead of brushes, she uses water, fire, airflow and gravity as her tools for achieving unique effects.
Majidi’s paintings are an expression of freedom, and she shows the peaceful and colorful side of her country, with her message of women empowerment and representation of the Afghanistan culture.
The exhibit is a complement to the Welcome Johnstown event that will be held April 30 in downtown Johnstown.
Gallery hours are from 2 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays.
Information: www.galleryongazebo.org.
