Gallery on Gazebo is preparing for its Art Installation 2021, Downtown Work of Art, and asking the community to be a part of it.
People can bring their live trees and holiday plants from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Saturday and Monday through Jan. 8 to Gallery on Gazebo’s Piazza, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown, to be a part of the exhibit.
Once delivered, individuals can assist with shaping the art piece, and the progress will be posted online.
The exhibit will be curated and assisted by local artist Norman Ed.
Those needing a different time for drop off can email jenna@galleryongazebo.org.
Information: www.galleryongazebo.org.
