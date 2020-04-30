Even though we are apart, Gallery on Gazebo is working to make sure we are still together.
Due to the stay-at-home order, the downtown Johnstown gallery has created online activities meant to embrace the art that is all around us.
“We have always been about social connectedness, our mission states to create a space where conversation, the arts and community programming intersects,” said Rosemary Pawlowski, director of the gallery.
“We’re still trying to connect with people even though we’re physically not able to.”
Barre with Laurel features summer intern Laurel Steinly posting a series of ballet-inspired workouts and stretches that people can do from home.
Videos are being posted Mondays and Wednesdays to Gallery on Gazebo’s Facebook page.
Steinly, a certified barre fitness trainer and a ballet dancer, said the exercises are designed to improve balance, posture and flexibility while also making you feel good.
“A lot of these exercises breaks down ballet training and puts it into something that’s more applicable to everyday life,” she said. “These videos are really simple things that people can do at home with no equipment or any type of training.”
Steinly, a Johnstown native majoring in dance and arts administration at Butler University, said the videos take basic ballet steps and adds repetition and variations.
“You’re targeting specific muscle groups and also a certain idea, so one exercise we’re thinking about balance and core strength and in another it’s lower body to help ankle stability,” she said. “It breaks down the fundamentals of ballet and turns it into an exercise you can do to achieve the results of what ballet training would give you.”
The goal is for viewers to find themselves becoming stronger.
“I hope it gives people a chance to get away from everyday stress and feel a little bit more fulfilled,” Steinly said.
Gallery on Gazebo is asking people to send pictures or video of art they’ve creating to be shared on its Facebook page and website.
Along with traditional art, it can be something you bake, sew, sing, dance, construct, improvise or grow.
“People have been doing some interesting things,” Pawlowski said.
Poets also are asked to send in their work to be showcased on the gallery’s Facebook page and website.
“We want to share people’s thoughts on how they feel and what they see,” Pawlowski said.
In addition, Gallery on Gazebo, in cooperation with Greater Johnstown School District and area organizations, has started the Let’s Create with GG art supply drive for underserved youth.
“We’re trying to gather these and get art supplies and lessons to youngsters so they can then create projects,” Pawlowski said.
“We will be collecting them and by the end of the summer we’ll have a little exhibit in Central Park. We want the kids to feel important.”
The goal is to have supplies to children by mid-May.
Those interested in donating supplies should message Gallery on Gazebo through Facebook at www.facebook.com/GalleryOnGazebo or website at www.galleryongazebo.org.
