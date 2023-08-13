JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – One corner of downtown Johnstown’s Central Park on Sunday took on the look of a King’s Day festival in The Hague to reflect Vincent van Gogh’s childhood in the Netherlands.
Nearby, Gallery on Gazebo’s Sunday on the Square fundraising event also offered tastes of London and the French cities of Paris and Arles to celebrate the life and works of the influential Dutch artist.
Too often, people focus on van Gogh’s greatest successes or his final years in an asylum, Gallery on Gazebo board member and event chairwoman Cassidy Polacek said.
“We wanted to allow people to follow the footsteps he took to become the artist he became,” she said.
To do so, the downtown art gallery’s annual fundraiser adopted a street-fair look, all of it inspired by van Gogh.
A catering tent offering pecan brie chicken and other French cuisine occupied one section of the park, while England-inspired farmers’ market flower boxes were mounted at another corner.
Reproductions of van Gogh’s work were also scattered throughout the park.
Renée and Dr. Brian Ahlstrom, of Southmont, said they were inspired to dress the part for the event. Brian Ahlstrom’s vest had a wildflower pinned to it. His wife’s hat carried sunflowers on its brim.
Renée Ahlstrom’s family is also from the Netherlands and has a passion for art, “and this was a chance to be with like-minded people,” she said.
Polacek said the goal was not only to get people downtown, but also to enable them to learn about van Gogh’s life – including his years studying in France and his years wrestling with his career path – “at their own pace.”
In between stops, Jazz in Your Face was playing period music, while a wine bar and silent auction were also offered.
Carolyn Casey, of Westmont, praised the event’s van Gogh theme. A fan of both art and the floral color that filled the park, the Johnstown Garden Club member said she attended Sunday on the Square last year and felt compelled to return.
“They do a beautiful job,” she said, “and anything that brings people downtown is wonderful.”
Proceeds of the event benefit the renovation project at Gallery on Gazebo, 140 Gazebo Park, downtown Johnstown.
