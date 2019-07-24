COLEMAN[mdash] Ronald B., 90, of Laurel View Village formerly of Hooversville, died July 24, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. Born Jan. 29, 1929 in Hooversville, son of Orange and Rebecca (Gindlesperger) Coleman. Preceded in death by parents, son Ronald Kevin, brothers Kenneth and…
SZEWCZYK[mdash] Helen, 94, of Johnstown, passed away July 22, 2019. Born July 26, 1924. Preceded in death by parents, husband Joseph John Szewczyk and her beloved niece Ann Nesmith. Survived by her children Joseph and wife Loretta (Miller) Szewczyk Josephine and husband Michael Wasylovski Mi…
