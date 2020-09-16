The Galleria in Richland Township was taken off the list of properties available during Cambria County’s upset tax sale on Monday and rescheduled for sheriff’s sale in December.
Though it had been slated to be up for bid Monday, Galleria owners, Adar Johnstown, LLC, entered a payment plan a few weeks ago to pay delinquent taxes, Cambria County Tax Claim Bureau Director Joanne Ranck said.
The Florida-based company owed more than $1.1 million in property taxes for the mall over the past three years, which initially qualified it for the tax sale at a base bid of $1.1 million.
Ranck said The Galleria is now scheduled for a county sheriff’s sale Dec. 11, which is more typical for properties that had been through foreclosure.
At the beginning of February, operations of The Galleria were transferred to a court-appointed receiver at the request of banks foreclosing on the mall and seeking redress for $14 million in mortgage debt owed by Adar.
