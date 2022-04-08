JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The University of Pittsburgh education system, including the Johnstown branch campus, will have new leadership, beginning in the summer of 2023 when Chancellor Patrick Gallagher plans to step down
Gallagher made what he described as a “sudden and unexpected” announcement on Friday, which he realized could lead to speculation.
“So, let me assure you that my decision is based on purely personal considerations,” Gallagher wrote in a message to the Pitt community. “When I first assumed this role, following many years of senior leadership positions in government, I made a commitment to myself that I would remain in this role for only as long as I believed that I could carry it out to the fullest of my abilities.”
Gallagher did not say exactly why he is leaving his position.
“Normally, this kind of news is prompted by something specific – a different employment opportunity, an external event or crisis, or perhaps a move into retirement,” Gallagher said. “In this case, my decision is unprompted by any of these considerations. I am still a bit young to contemplate retirement; I am in good health; and I am not leaving Pitt to take another position.
“I have been privileged to serve with the steady and strong support from our Board of Trustees and – of vital importance to me – I hope to maintain your trust and confidence, as well.”
Founded in 1927, Pitt-Johnstown is the first and largest of the regional campuses in the university’s system, which also includes schools in Bradford, Greensburg and Titusville. Approximately 3,000 students currently attend UPJ.
Pitt-Johnstown has more than 22,000 alumni.
