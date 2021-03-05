The road that led Chad Fyock to run for Somerset County coroner started more than 30 years ago when he was a high school student, he said.
It began with a one-on-one conversation with then-Coroner Wallace Miller Sr. about the job during a career day, a discussion he never forgot as he went to college, worked as a plasterer for a trade union and then went underground in the mines.
Now a funeral director with Hauger-Zeigler Funeral Home, Fyock has decided to pursue the elected post, which means that Somerset County will have a primary race this spring on the Republican ballot.
Fyock, 49, has filed his petition to run for the open seat.
Coroner Wally Miller is stepping down from the post at the end of the year, but Fyock will be up against current Chief Deputy Coroner Cullen Swank, of Stoystown, who joined the office in 2019.
Fyock said his own campaign will focus on his “vision” for the office, a $66,000 position that he said should be treated as a full-time job.
“Over the years, people who have held the position have also had another job,” he said. “This would be my full-time job.”
A Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science graduate, Fyock said working as a funeral director over the past six years has often meant working one-on-one with families during their most difficult moments, and said he’d bring his compassion and professionalism to the job.
A 1989 Somerset Area High School graduate, he also wants to make outreach a bigger part of the coroner’s duties, saying that when he’s not handling cases, he would visit more schools to educate youth about the realities of substance use disorder, suicide prevention and other tragic, avoidable deaths.
“I want to use this position to educate people,” he said. “Not just about dangers, but with the career opportunities that they can pursue in the field (or forensics).”
Fyock lives in Stoystown with his wife, Alicia. They have three children.
Candidates have until Tuesday to file petitions for county races.
This year’s primary election is May 18.
