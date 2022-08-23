Hindman Funeral Home’s Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran will be held Oct. 8 through Oct. 10 at Windber Country Club, 1392 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.
To reserve tee times, call 814-266-1416. Participants should call seven days in advance to book tee times.
A $25 donation will benefit wounded veterans, and sponsorships also are available. Single-hole sponsorships are $100 and double-hole sponsorships are $175.
Checks should be made payable to Windber Country Club Wounded Veterans.
