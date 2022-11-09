JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc. is participating in the annual Veterans & Family Memorial Care Christmas Stockings for Soldiers initiative.
Monday through Dec. 9, a free Christmas stocking can be picked up to take home, decorate and stuff. The funeral home will ship the stockings to troops abroad and veterans before Christmas.
Stockings can be picked up at 146 Chandler Ave., Johns-town; 1521 Frankstown Road, Johnstown; and 333 Beaver St., Hastings.
For more information, call 814-536-1770.
