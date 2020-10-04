Hindman Funeral Home’s Tee It Up for a Wounded Veteran will be held Saturday through Oct. 12 at Windber Country Club, 1392 Forest Hills Drive, Salix.

To reserve tee times, call 814-266-1416.

Participants should call seven days in advance to book tee times.

A $25 donation will benefit wounded veterans and sponsorships are also available.

Sponsorships include custom signage on tees and recognition in the event program.

Single-hole sponsorships are $100 and double-hole sponsorships are $175.

Checks should be made payable to Windber Country Club Wounded Veterans.

