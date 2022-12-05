JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – There’s still time to donate a stocking to benefit military members in Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory’s holiday event.
Those who want to participate should fill half or three-quarters of the stocking with items ranging from protein bars and trail mix to Tylenol, microwave popcorn and beef jerky. Then fold over the top and staple or secure it so the items don’t fall out.
Return the stocking to the funeral home at 1521 Frankstown Road by Friday.
