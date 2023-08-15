JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Hoffman Funeral Home in Davidsville is handling arrangements for a Conemaugh Township woman killed on Friday in a tragic accident during a tractor pull in Union County.
Brandy Horner’s obituary remembered the 33-year-old woman as a wife, mother and St. David’s Lutheran Church member, whose world “revolved around family, but especially ‘her three boys.’ ”
Horner, a Conemaugh Township Area High School graduate, spent years working for The Learning Lamp on its preschool team and in classrooms throughout the area, Learning Lamp President and CEO Leah Spangler said on Sunday.
According to the Union County Coroner’s Office, Horner died after being struck by a piece of metal that ejected from a malfunctioning tractor engine during the event.
The death has been ruled accidental.
A full obituary for Horner will appear in Wednesday’s editions of The Tribune-Democrat.
