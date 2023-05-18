JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A few months from now, the large United States flag located atop the Mound in Westmont is expected to once again be flying high in the sky for people to see in the valley below and all across the local hillsides.
But, right now, some work needs to be done to make that happen.
The 120-foot tall pole, which had been in place for almost 34 years, was showing signs of wear. So it was taken down on Wednesday, right around the same time Centennial Flag Committee members gathered to announce a fundraising effort. The organization hopes to collect $70,000 that will be used for a new pole, flags and perpetual maintenance.
All donations will be accepted. Two sponsorship levels have also been established – $2,500 for each of the 13 stripes and $750 for each of the 50 stars, which would equal the goal amount.
The plan is to end the fundraising on the Fourth of July and have a new pole and flag in place by late summer or in the fall.
Veterans advocates Robert Eyer and John Polacek are co-chairing the committee.
“If you look across the area, this flag can be seen from all points,” Polacek said. “For me, I’m a former Marine and Bob’s a former Army veteran. It really is a sense of pride when I come down the hill and see that flag flying proudly because we helped defend the country and that flag is a symbol of what we did in the military.”
Sandi McQuaide came up with the original idea of putting the flag atop the hill. She brought her friend Rosalie Danchanko into the process. Both were in attendance again on Wednesday, more than three decades from when the flag was first flown.
“It is a visible sign of freedom, love of our country,” McQuaide said.
“I don’t care how many warts we have and how many miserable things that happen in this country, I want one of you to tell me you’d rather live somewhere else in the world. I love my country, and I wouldn’t change anything about it.”
The flag was first officially raised during a ceremony on Aug. 19, 1989, a year that marked the 100th anniversary of the 1889 Flood.
“It’s that historic day that really brings home the importance of our freedom and what this beautiful world is all about,” Danchanko said.
Donations can be made online at cfalleghenies.org/fund/inclined-plane-flag-fund or mailed to the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies at 216 Franklin St. Suite 400, Johnstown, PA 15901.
