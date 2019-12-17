An online fundraiser surpassed its $5,000 goal in just three days to support the family of a South Fork man who died from injuries sustained in a Route 219 crash Friday, officials with the site GoFundMe said.
Christopher Hunter, 28, of South Fork, was driving south on the icy road last week and crashed in an apparent attempt to avoid colliding with a tri-axle traveling in front of his van, police said at the time. Hunter was taken to Memorial Medical Center and was pronounced dead that afternoon.
Investigators determined the weather and road conditions were to blame for the accident.
In the days since, $5,235 was raised to support Hunter’s memorial costs through the crowdfunding website, his fundraiser page showed.
Laekyn Sanders, of Summerhill, said Hunter’s friends and family are mourning his loss, but the outpouring of support they’ve received has been comforting.
“He was only 28 years old, but it seems like everyone knew Chris,” said Sanders, who co-organized the fundraising effort.
Hunter was a certified nurse aide who also worked as a photographer, she said.
“He left such a big impact on people in Cambria County,” Sanders said.
To share a memory or donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/wtafc-in-loving-memory-of-chrishunter
