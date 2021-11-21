Four years ago, Lorain resident Brandi Hammers beat melanoma.
Recently, after suffering stomach pains, she was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer and was sent to UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.
It’s been an uphill battle for Brandi, her husband Mike and their two children.
The Hammers were smiling on Sunday at Stone Bridge Brewing Company on Franklin Street in downtown Johnstown, where owner Jeremy Shearer and his wife Jennifer Shearer hosted a fundraiser featuring food, craft beer and live music by Flowerchild.
“It’s amazing to see so many people who care,” Brandi Hammers said. “Some of the people here I don’t recognize, but it’s nice to know how caring they are.”
The Hammers are known for maintaining and promoting the Lorain/Stonycreek Hiking Trails.
“Outdoor recreation is big,” Brandi Hammers said. “We just wanted to bring something to our community in Lorain that everybody in Johnstown could appreciate.”
Jeremy Shearer called the Hammers big supporters of the local craft brewing industry with Facebook pages and trail events promoting craft beer.
“When we found out they needed our help, we decided to support them any way we could,” Shearer said. “This is not just a fundraiser. We wanted people to come down and have a great time on a Sunday and know their money is going to a good cause.”
Supporters paid $42 a ticket and stood elbow to elbow enjoying craft beer from SBBC, Levity and Noble Stein.
For Brandi Hammers, the turnout was impressive. She noted T-shirts on sale with the slogan, “Don’t tell me this town ain’t got no heart.”
Mike Hammers, mayor of Lorain Borough, was grateful for the helping hand.
“I’m happy with the turnout,” he said. “It means a lot. You can’t beat it.”
