BOSWELL, Pa. – During heavy rains, stormwater overloads Boswell's patchwork system of viaducts and pipes that are designed to guide the water down Allegheny Street to Route 601, Boswell Borough Council President Larry Williams said.
And Main Street often takes the brunt of it, he said.
The water creates an underground torrent in areas, flooding some neighborhoods and crossing under roadways and causing cave-ins in others, he added.
"Since Boswell Borough was established in 1905, that system has been piecemealed together, but it's never been upgraded," he said. "We've been trying for 15 years to get it taken care of."
The borough will likely be able to begin upgrading the system in 2023.
Borough officials have received more than $205,000 to begin addressing the problem – part of $18 million awarded statewide through the Commonwealth Financing Authority to address stormwater issues and support outdoor projects.
More than $420,000 of that funding is flowing into the region to fund projects in Westmont, Cambria Township and Northern Cambria in Cambria County and Jefferson Township in Somerset County, according to state Sens. Patrick Stefano, R-Fayette, and Wayne Langerholc Jr., R-Richland Township.
Boswell needs to increase the stormwater system's capacity along Allegheny Street, Hower Avenue and Ohio Street to help prevent future flooding in the corridor, Stefano said.
Boswell officials said the funding won't complete their entire project, but they are hopeful it will be enough to start addressing the issue from Atkinson Way and head upstream from there.
That area's stormwater pipes need to be enlarged to allow the downward flow to pass through, the borough's Apex engineer, Sean Isgan, said during an interview on Wednesday at Boswell's borough building.
Design work must be completed this winter so that bids can be sought for the project in the spring of 2023, he said.
In the meantime, the borough plans to seek other funding sources to continue making repairs further upstream toward Allegheny Street, Williams said.
"Once we get this infrastructure underground addressed, we can focus on repaving our streets and fixing our sidewalks," he said.
Stefano praised community officials for doing the legwork necessary to make the projects possible.
“I appreciate the work so many people did to acquire these competitive grants, and I’m glad I was able to also play a part in redirecting the money back to the district," Stefano said of the seven combined grants he announced for Somerset and Fayette counties.
Among the rest of the awards, Jefferson Township received $15,580 to revise its sewage plan to assess the feasibility of constructing a centralized sewage treatment plant and collection system in the village of Bakersville.
In Cambria County, Westmont Borough received $30,000 for a system inventory and study to analyze if consolidating Westmont's sewer system would be a "mutually beneficial" approach to providing sewer service to residents, Langerholc's office wrote in a release to media.
Northern Cambria received one of the largest grant awards, $118,273, to revamp a park at the southern end of town. The rehabilitation will add three pickleball courts, a basketball court and a pavilion, and improve an existing volleyball court, Langerholc said.
Separately, a $56,570 grant will support the construction of a pavilion and storage shed at Nathan’s Divide Watershed Education Center in Cambria Township, near Ebensburg. The pavilion will provide visitors of the center, which hosts nature courses for children, with an outdoor rest and shade area, Langerholc said.
“The Nathan’s Divide Watershed Education Center will continue to be a popular field trip destination for students,” Langerholc said.
