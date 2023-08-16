LAURELTON, Pa. – A fund has been set up for the family of a Somerset County woman who was killed last week at the 98th annual West End Fair in Laurelton, according to a statement released by the Union County West End Fair Association.
Brandy Horner, 33, of Conemaugh Township, was hit by a piece of machinery that broke off a vehicle participating in the tractor pull and flew into the crowd on Aug. 11. She was transported to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, Union County, and was pronounced dead at 9:23 p.m., according to state police in Milton.
"The Union County West End Fair Association would like to express their deepest sympathy to the family and friends of Brandy Horner," association officials said on their Facebook page. "The unexpected and tragic events that took place on the evening of August 11 have left a void in the lives of those who loved and knew Brandy."
Horner was an educator at The Learning Lamp in Richland Township, first within the early childhood program before moving onto the preschool administrative team. She leaves behind a husband of 10 years and two sons.
The association acknowledged the "Good Samaritans who selflessly took action to help Mrs. Horner before medical personnel arrived," as well as the West End Ambulance and Life Flight for their quick response.
"While we know the events took place several days ago, the fair association wanted to give the family time to make their final arrangements as well as allow law enforcement time to conclude their investigation," according to the association. "A fund has been set up for the Horner Family through their church."
Those who wish to contribute to the fund can send a check to: St. David's Learning Center, 401 N. Main Street, Davidsville, Pa. 15928. Please write "Horner" in the memo line.
"We ask that you keep Brandy's husband, children, parents, siblings and in-laws in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," association officials said.
During a tractor pull event, the vehicle being driven sustained an equipment malfunction, according to Trooper Troy R. Croak, of the state police at Milton.
It was discovered an exhaust wheel within a turbo housing of the tractor became dislodged and ejected from the manifold. The exhaust wheel struck the victim in her neck, while she was seated as a spectator of the event, according to police documents.
Extensive lifesaving medical efforts were made by off-duty medical personnel at the scene and fire/EMS personnel who responded to the scene.
Police said there is no suspicion of foul play or criminal activity involved in the investigation.
No further information has been released.
Funeral services were held on Wednesday at Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 109 Church Road, Davidsville, followed by a graveside service at Thomas Mennonite Cemetery.
