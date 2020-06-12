Ronald Fisher’s family and the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies have created a fund that will honor the former Tribune-Democrat reporter’s memory and passion for his hometown, while providing local students with educational opportunities related to African American history.
Fisher, a Johnstown native and Greater Johnstown High School graduate, worked at The Tribune-Democrat from June 2016 until his death in December 2019 at the age of 37.
He wrote stories about local personalities, education and budding entrepreneurs during those years.
In recognition of that spirit, The Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund will provide education opportunities for local students to learn and experience African American history firsthand, including through supporting post-secondary scholarship awards.
“One thing I can say about Ron is that he really cared about Johnstown, and he really wanted to make a difference,” said his sister Alexis, who is representing the Fisher family in the project. “I feel like Johnstown is really a place where he wanted to be, and wanted to stay, and wanted to see positive things happen there. With losing him, we want to still carry on that dream and carry on that hope.
“I can’t even tell you what the fund means to us,” she said. “It means a whole lot. I think it still gives us the opportunity to carry out his hopes for the community and, quite honestly, I’m very excited and very honored to be involved.
Ron Fisher was among 10 individuals saluted at the Honoring Black Men of Leadership banquet in July 2019. At that gathering, Fisher said: “I was born and raised here in Johnstown and I love this place. There is a lot more positive than there is negative. But we need to take ownership of that and do a better job of passing the torch. In the end, we are family.”
Chip Minemyer, editor of The Tribune-Democrat, not only remembered Fisher for his work, but also his friendly personality in the newsroom and in the community.
“We miss Ron’s smile, his talents and his passion for the Johnstown region tremendously,” Minemyer said. “It’s comforting and uplifting to know that this project will sustain and grow his dream of impacting this city in a positive way.”
Community Foundation for the Alleghenies will administer the fund.
“I think being able to create a fund in memory of a lost loved one is just a beautiful thing to be able to be a part of,” said Katrina Perkosky, CFA’s donor and development services officer. “It’s a unique way to keep someone’s memory alive.
“Especially this fund. I think if you look at the work Ron did, while he was a reporter, I think he tried to bring awareness to some of the news that was happening in the African American community in our region. Being able to focus on educating other people about the African American community it says a lot about him and the person he was.”
Robert Forcey, The Tribune-Democrat’s publisher, added: “We couldn’t be happier that the Community Foundation has chosen to take this step to help the community do something tangible to show that we support and want to help work toward a future that is inclusive of all our neighbors. We are also very honored that they would choose to name it after Ron Fisher. I hope this fund becomes a reflection of our community’s desire to make this a better place to live for everyone.”
To make a secure online donation to The Ron Fisher African American History Educational Fund, visit https://cfalleghenies.org/cfa-funds/ron-fisher/. Donations by check can be made payable to CFA with “Fisher Fund” in the memo line and mailed to: 216 Franklin St., Suite 400, Johnstown, Pa. 15901.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.