EBENSBURG, Pa. – Going to the polls on Election Day is still a community event in many small towns across the country, such as those in Cambria and Somerset counties.
Yes, politics are deeply divided. Threats against poll workers and the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol have raised concerns about the safety of people involved in the election process. Plus, millions of Americans have already cast ballots by mail in this year’s midterms, eliminating the need to show up in person on Tuesday.
Despite all that, Ed Elston, a third-term judge of elections for the Southmont Borough No. 1 precinct, still sees Election Day at a polling place as an enjoyable event, even though the work is time-consuming.
“I’ve always said it’s like the most fun, terrible day of the year, basically,” Elston said. “It’s just so long, and there are some stretches where it’s slow or boring or uncomfortable. But, at the end of the day, we’ve seen all of our neighbors, got to catch up with people, got to see new babies and new people that have moved into the area, so it’s kind of a neat job in one way.
“That’s kind of what keeps me going back. It’s twice a year, and it’s kind of a nice day.”
You get ‘paid training’
Board of election members for a precinct – a judge, majority and minority party inspectors, and clerks – work on Election Day, verifying voters, making sure equipment operates properly, answering questions and handling any issues that arise.
Polls in Pennsylvania, including 125 in Cambria County and 68 in Somerset County, will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, which does not include the time staff need to prepare and wrap up matters.
That lengthy obligation often makes people reluctant to become poll watchers, especially since it might mean taking a day off work or carving out hours in a busy personal life.
“I always thought it would be fun to do, but I worked full-time then,” said Brenda Shero, a judge of elections in South Fork. “When I had small children, it was difficult to find child care for the long hours needed for the day, usually from 6 a.m. until 9 (or) 10 p.m.
“When my children got older, I decided to give it a try. I was asked by a friend to help out and have stayed. These are paid positions. You get a base pay for the day, paid training and mileage.”
Training is provided by a county’s election office.
‘Very challenging’
County election directors often need to make appointments, even to the elected positions of judge and inspector.
Elston said finding people to fill the openings is “very challenging.”
“Everybody on the (Southmont Borough No. 1) board right now is my friend that I pulled personal capital with,” Elston said.
Tina Pritts, Somerset County’s director of voter registration and elections, said the number of people looking to hold the positions varies from year to year.
“For this election, there’s been a high interest in working on the election boards,” Pritts said. “Some elections, there is not, and it’s very difficult to find people willing to work.”
She further explained that “word of mouth is our big way of finding new poll workers.”
In August, Acting Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman issued a statement, encouraging people to serve as workers at the more than 9,000 election sites in Pennsylvania.
“Poll workers are your friends, family members and neighbors, and they come from all walks of life to make democracy a reality,” Chapman said.
Mail-in ballots
The way Pennsylvanians vote changed significantly in 2020.
Act 77 provided the opportunity for all registered voters to request a no-excuse mail-in ballot. Previously, a reason to vote by mail needed to be provided, such as a person knowing he or she would not be in the area on Election Day.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, bringing social distancing, limits on public gatherings and concerns about group settings. So going to the polls on Election Day no longer became necessary for the commonwealth’s voters.
But in-person voting still took place.
“Not much really changed, other than, with the pandemic, we saw fewer voters coming in person, they elected to do the mail-in voting,” Shero said. “However, for those that came in person, we all wore masks and disinfected pens and chairs after each voter. It really was a safe environment.”
More than 2.6 million mail-in ballots were counted during the 2020 general election, in which former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, carried Pennsylvania on the way to defeating incumbent President Donald Trump, a Republican.
This year, 1.4 million Pennsylvanians requested mail-in ballots for the general election.
Threats, safety
On Jan. 6, 2021, a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying Biden as the official winner of the presidential election. Since then, threats have been made against election workers in numerous states, including pivotal battlegrounds such as Arizona and Georgia.
In response, the federal Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 included $75 million in new Help America Vote Act funds to be used for technology upgrades and security. Pennsylvania received $2.2 million.
“Threats to election workers not only threaten the safety of the individuals concerned, but also jeopardize the stability of the U.S. electoral process,” according to a recent statement from the FBI.
Locally, instances of concern are rare, according to officials involved in managing elections.
Elston said he feels safe at the polling place, but does recall one occasion when a person became “very angry” and seemed like he might get violent while arguing about vote counting.
“Everything is so charged now and the news is pumping it out a lot,” Elston said. “I’ve seen, in the last couple of days, talking about safety at the polls. Other polls have constables, but we don’t have one.”
Shero, who has been at polling locations in Carrolltown, Jackson Township and South Fork, said she has “not seen any problems arise where I have been working.”
When asked if she had any concerns about the current divided and heated political climate, Shero said, “At the polling place, no. We have a policy that politics are not discussed between workers, and we have not had a problem with voters, either.”
Pritts said the process “is very smooth for us.”
“We have very few issues, but the poll workers also know that if there are any issues that they have going on, they contact our office immediately,” Pritts said. “We also have the sheriff’s department on call that we can send out for any issue going on at the precincts.”
