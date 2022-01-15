SOMERSET, Pa. – From carnival-themed ice carvings and food vendors to games and open fires for roasting marshmallows, the Fire & Ice Festival in Somerset had something for everyone on Friday.
Marion Center resident Cheryl Stallmann had thought of visiting for some time, but never did before this year.
“I always wanted to see the ice carvings,” she said.
Stallmann was joined by her husband Mark and mother Fran Snyder at the 27th annual festival. The trio stopped at several of the frozen statues to snap photos and take in the atmosphere.
They weren’t alone.
Many attendees, bundled up against the 30-degree temperatures and snow flurries, examined the ice sculptures – 48 in total – of dogs and tigers jumping through hoops, fire-breathers, balloons and more adorning the fronts of businesses and street corners.
Music was piped into the town center, skee-ball and cornhole games carved from ice were available for all to enjoy, and food vendors set up shop along the roads. Other attractions included a fireworks display, live music, a scavenger hunt, an escape room, carriage rides and an indoor marketplace.
But the largest draw was the 20-block ice slide that had a line of children waiting to go down it.
That attraction was what Maci Shaulis, 5, of Somerset, was most looking forward to – that and the food. She’d never been to the festival before, but convinced her father, Jon, to take her this year.
The two live a few blocks away, and Jon Shaulis said he appreciates the crowd brought to town by the event. The father also enjoyed getting to spend the evening making memories with his daughter.
“You don’t normally see this many people up here,” he said.
Carmella Walker, her son Michael and the boy’s father, David Ambush, were out for a night of family fun as well. Ambush said they saw the festival advertised and, since they had some free time on Friday, they decided to drive down from Johnstown to see what was offered.
“I’ve always wanted to come to this one,” Carmella Walker said.
It was the family’s first visit to the festival, and they were impressed by all the offerings. But Michael Walker said he was most excited for the fireworks display in the center of town, and Ambush agreed.
Haylie Kelly was a first-time visitor as well. She and her husband, Brady, both of Somerset, brought their dog Blu into town to check out the goings on.
“I’m just always intrigued by how well people can sculpt ice,” Brady Kelly said.
The carnival-themed Fire and Ice Festival continues on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, visit www.somersetinc.org or www.facebook.com/fireicefestival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.