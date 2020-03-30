ALTOONA – Fulton County native Steven Shaw has been named news director at WTAJ and WeAreCentralPa.com, effective Wednesday, the station said Monday.
"Pennsylvania is home to me. My grandparents grew up outside of Altoona," Shaw said in a release. "Coming home and getting to work with the award-winning team of dedicated and talented journalists at WTAJ is a dream come true."
Shaw has enjoyed a long career in news, with his first job at 15 years old as the morning show live truck operator at KIDK in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
He is coming to WTAJ from the Charleston, West Virginia, Nexstar station WOWK, where he was the assistant news director.
Prior to that position, Shaw worked for the E.W. Scripps Co. station KIVI/KNIN duopoly in Boise, Idaho, where he was the executive producer.
Phil Dubrow, vice president and general manager at WTAJ, a CBS affiliate based in Altoona, said bringing Shaw in continues the company's commitment to providing quality journalism for its viewers.
"Steven is a proven leader who will ensure that we deliver local content with impact that makes a difference to Central Pennsylvania," Dubrow said. "We are extremely excited about Steven joining our team and look forward to his guidance and innovation."
WTAJ is owned by Nexstar Media Group Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.