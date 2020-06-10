Another traffic detour will go into effect Monday as workers continue resurfacing Fulmer Road in Conemaugh and Richland townships, PennDOT announced Tuesday.
The detour will prevent drivers from entering Fulmer Road from Frankstown Road in Conemaugh Township; drivers will be directed to use Airport Road and Solomon Run Road in order to gain access to the section of Fulmer Road south of the project area.
Drivers approaching Fulmer Road from Solomon Run Road in Richland Township will be notified that the road is closed 1.5 miles ahead and that local traffic only should proceed; other drivers will be directed to use Solomon Run Road and Airport Road to reach Frankstown Road.
