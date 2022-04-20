JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A Cambria County Sheriff’s deputy had a close call Tuesday when he confronted a robbery suspect who was armed with a stolen handgun, Sheriff Don Robertson said.
The incident underscores the danger facing law enforcement when pursuing armed fugitives, the sheriff said.
Sheriff’s Deputy Clint Divido, a member of the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force, tracked armed robbery suspect Gary Hill, 19, to a playground area on Park Avenue in the Moxham section of Johnstown.
According to a complaint affidavit, Divido and a task force member approached Hill, who was standing near a 2010 Audi station wagon.
“He refused verbal commands, and they had a small foot chase,” Robertson said.
Hill allegedly reached for a handgun tucked in his waistband during a struggle and was pulled to the ground and disarmed.
Authorities recovered a clear plastic baggie containing 10 pink pills labeled “K56,” which were believed to be oxycodone, the affidavit said.
City police recovered a black semi-automatic Beretta handgun that was reported stolen in Nanty Glo. The gun was ready to be fired with one 9mm round loaded in the chamber and nine rounds in the magazine, the affidavit said.
Divido suffered a minor injury, but was otherwise OK.
“Anytime you’re attempting to bring a suspect into custody, it can be dangerous,” Robertson said. “Clint’s very good at what he does, but it definitely shook him up.”
Hill was wanted for the alleged Feb. 3 robbery of two students from Goodwill Industries on Central Avenue.
Hill allegedly followed the two students to the Smoke n’ Skills convenience store during their break time, and then followed them back to Goodwill Industries, where he allegedly pulled a handgun and said, “Give me everything you got.”
He made off with an Apple iPhone 13, authorities said.
The students identified Hill from a Facebook photo where he used the name “Wood Shiesty.”
City police charged Hill with robbery, carrying a firearm without a license, aggravated assault, resisting arrest and related charges.
He was arraigned Tuesday by on-called District Judge Mary Ann Zanghi, of Vinco, and sent to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg after failing to post 10% of $100,000 bond.
