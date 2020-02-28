Stone Bridge tunnel

Motorists drive through the Stone Bridge tunnel along Iron Street in Johnstown on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, where large icicles have formed from the recent cold weather. 

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Motorists drive through the Stone Bridge tunnel along Iron Street in Johnstown on Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, where large icicles have formed from the recent cold weather. 

 

Tags

Recommended for you