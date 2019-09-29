When Donald Blasko Sr. stepped down after 15 years as fire chief of West Hills Regional Fire Department, he left behind big shoes to fill. A year later, Blasko said the new fire Chief Robert Tauber has exceeded his expectations.
“We’ve worked together, we’ve taught together and I knew he was the person to take over the chief’s position,” Blasko said.
Tauber took over in December. During his 33-year-career, Tauber worked his way up the ranks as fire lieutenant, truck lieutenant and deputy chief.
“Honestly, it’s the old cliche,” he said. “I just wanted to help the community.”
Tauber, a 1984 graduate of Greater Johnstown Vo-Tech, said he and Blasko were childhood friends.
“It is something we did to help the community,” he said. “It kept us busy.
“A little bit of adventure, so to speak. It gets in your blood. You can’t stop doing it. The satisfaction of helping people.”
He talks about the close bond with his fellow firefighters.
“Sometimes people call us nuts because we run into burning buildings,” he said. “When you do that you’re relaying on these people to watch your back in life and death situations.
“It’s a brotherhood and sisterhood in the fire service.”
Tauber said the fire department has 30 to 40 active members.
West Hills Regional Fire Department provides fire protection and other emergency service to the Westwood section of Lower Yoder Township, as well as the boroughs of Westmont, Brownstown and Ferndale.
Tauber said whenever he leaves the house for an emergency call, his wife Lynn worries.
“Being a caring wife and mother, she’s always concerned,” he said.
Tauber came close to being a fire casualty one day when he was caught in a “flash over” during a fire in Westmont three years ago.
“A flashover is when the entire area you are in just ignites in flames,” he said. “We were doing an interior fire attack on Bucknell Avenue and the whole first floor lit off.
“I bailed out the front door and I ended up with second-degree burns,” Tauber said. “I came real close to not being here.”
Residents are not without gratitude for the fire department which also houses Hilltop Ambulance Service.
Tauber recalled a two-vehicle crash at Menoher Boulevard and Goucher Street where a man was trapped in his vehicle.
“A drunk driver ran into him head on,” said Tauber, who also is an Emergency Medical Technician (EMT). “We used hydraulic tools to get him out.”
The man suffered cardiac arrest at least two times while on the way to the hospital, Tauber said.
“The fog was so bad that evening, the medical helicopter was ground,” he said. “We had to drive him to the trauma center in Pittsburgh.”
Months later, the first responders were at an Eat’n Park restaurant when the man walked in.
“He recognized us from the incident, sat down, talked to us, thanked us and bought us breakfast,” Tauber said.
The fire chief said his 15-year-old son Robbie is a member.
“It’s really neat to have your son following in your footsteps,” Tauber said.
