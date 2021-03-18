Frontier Girls Troop 213 will host an adult Easter egg hunt March 27 at the Gallitzin Athletic Field on Franklin Street.
Registration will begin at 7 p.m., with the egg hunt to start at 9.
Participants will hunt for eggs with candy, small and large prizes, gift cards and lottery tickets.
There will be music, and food vendors will be available.
Masks and social distancing are recommended.
Participants must be 18 to attend.
Information: 814-207-0437.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.