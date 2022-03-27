JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Not everyone is trained in cardiopulmonary resuscitation. Still, there is something each person can do to revive someone experiencing cardiac arrest, area experts say.
Chest compression involves pushing hard and fast in the center of the chest.
"It's something that every citizen can do to save a life," Richland Township fire Capt. Chris Meyers said. "Compressions, compressions, compressions."
The American Red Cross recommends chest compressions and not mouth to mouth resuscitation, he said.
The purpose of CPR is simple, firefighter Kevin Schrock said.
"When a person goes into cardiac arrest, there is residual oxygen that's in the blood stream just sitting there not being used," Schrock said. "So the purpose of CPR is to circulate that unused oxygen throughout the person's system."
When you call 911, the emergency dispatcher will tell you you're going to do this 600 times for six minutes or until helps arrives, Meyers said.
When you pushed hard on the chest, you might hear bones cracking, especially if the victim is slight.
But for Schrock, there are only two alternatives.
"You can fracture a couple of ribs or the person will die," he said.
Added Meyers: "If you can keep the heart pumping by doing those compressions, you can circulate enough oxygen to keep the patient alive until responders can get there with more advanced treatment."
Firefighter Trevor Miller said to place the individual and the floor or another hard surface before starting compressions.
"You are the pump, you are the heart at that point," Schrock said. "If you do nothing, they're dead on the floor."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said an American will have heart attack approximately every 40 seconds.
About 475,000 Americans die each year from cardiac arrest.
The American Heart Association says CPR can double or triple the chances of survival for an individual suffering cardiac arrest.
