JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Richland Township police officer Stephen Krestar has patrolled the halls of Richland School District’s high school and elementary school since 2016.
The school resource officer (SRO) deals with the district’s students, teachers, administrators and parents.
With school threats and shootings in the news around the country – including what authorities allege was a plot by two area teenagers to commit a shooting at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School – school security and SROs are in the limelight. Krestar welcomes the challenge.
“It comes with the job,” he said. “It’s a tough conversation that we need to have. Avoidance isn’t the answer. We have to make sure our families and our students know that we are prepared for any potential incident.”
Krestar, who is also a captain in the U.S. Army National Guard, says students are not afraid to confide in him.
“I’ve personally received information about criminal activity inside and outside our jurisdiction,” he said.
For troubled students, help is available.
“We can link them up with the appropriate resources like a guidance counselor, school social worker, psychiatrist,” Krestar said.
Richland Township police Chief Michael Burgan said a good SRO can intervene before tragedy unfolds.
“The key about the SRO is they’re the front line,” Burgan said. “He’s building a rapport with the students to get information before something does occur.”
Another important role for any SRO is to help students connect with the police in a positive way.
“I think some schools have the old adage that the police officer only scares the kids,” Burgan said. “He’s not there to put an armed bunker at the entrance of the building. His job is to respond to any type of incident like that, but he’s also there to interact with the kids.”
Even with the police station located right down the street from the high school, district Superintendent Arnold Nadonley said that, during an emergency, time is critical.
“Response time to a serious event is one of the prime reasons for having an SRO,” Nadonley said. “When school attacks occur, the majority of the injuries are done in the first two minutes, so having someone on site is imperative.”
“We’ll do everything we can to protect them,” Krestar said, referring to Richland students.
Krestar has taught classes and lectured about the job of law enforcement, Burgan said.
“It’s very positive,” Burgan said. “Every year we get cards saying, ‘Officer Steve, we’re glad you are here.’ ”
