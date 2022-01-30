ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – Gene Krupa has been a fixture with Adams Township Volunteer Fire Company’s St. Michael station since 1970.
The fire company has recognized Krupa for his dedication, awarding him a plaque for 50 years of service.
“He’s quite a committed, dedicated member,” fire Chief Paul Kundrod said. “He’s always here and still goes out on calls.”
Krupa said that he’s thankful for the acknowledgement and that he remains committed to protecting people.
“When my pager goes off, I’m there,” said Krupa, 84. “I always have that in the back of my head that I have to go. It’s hard just sitting at home.”
Krupa had been fire captain, trustee and financial secretary – responsible for paying the bills. He’s retired from those positions, allowing younger members to take on the duties.
He called the volunteers dedicated.
“When you ask them to go to fire school or to help out at the functions, they come out and they stay,” Krupa said.
In the past, members would quit because of the many functions, including fish fries.
“Boom, and they’re gone,” Krupa said. “But these younger guys, they support us.”
Today, the St. Michael station has about 30 active members and two junior members. The fire station, located at 849 Locust St., houses two squad trucks, two pumper trucks, one heavy rescue vehicle, one command unit vehicle and one utility vehicle, Kundrod said.
Krupa credits his wife Ethel for her steadfast support.
“She put up with me all these years,” he said. “If it wasn’t for her, I probably would have quit a long time ago. ... She put up with all the times I would leave when supper’s sitting on the table. She has to reheat it.”
The couple have two adult children, Michelle and Barry.
Like many volunteer fire companies, St. Michael’s history has been turbulent. Volunteers such as Krupa have kept the fire company alive, Kundrod said.
“Gene started when the company was in dire straits,” he said.
A town meeting was called to decide its future.
“It was either close the doors or get moving,” Kundrod said. “Gene was one of those guys involved with the rejuvenation of the department. He’s been here ever since.”
Krupa knows one day he will stop being active in the fire service. He will miss the camaraderie and excitement “when you get all pumped up.” But for now, he remains active. He estimates he has made eight or nine of the fire department’s first 10 calls this year.
“I told them I would help them as much as I could,” he said. “As long as I’m healthy, I’m still coming. I’ll stay until I quit for good or they throw me out and tell me not to come anymore.”
