ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – Five decades ago, three young men embarked on a journey that would plunge them into a world of devastating fires, car crashes and medical emergencies. It was the high-energy life of a volunteer firefighter.
Robert Oshaben, 67; Mike Gdula, 76; and Eugene Krupa, 85, were recently honored for 50 years of service to St. Michael Volunteer Fire Company.
They received 50-year plaques and embroidered jackets during a ceremony held at St. Michael fire hall.
“They’ve seen a lot of the good and the bad – and have seen the growth of the fire department,” fire Chief Paul Kundrod said. “It takes a special person to endure 50 years.”
Oshaben said he was 14 years old when he and his buddies would hang out at the fire station.
“It was pretty much an empty building with only one fire truck and not many active members,” Oshaben said.
Some members playfully refer to the early years as a “horse-and-buggy show.”
“One guy would take us out and show us how to use the water hose,” Oshaben said. “We would have water battles.”
He called it “hands-on training.”
He said: “We learned by experience.”
The 1977 flood caught the St. Michael company by surprise. Some people scurried to the firehouse roof to escape the rushing water.
Oshaben said he lived about 500 yards from the fire hall on a higher piece of land.
“I was able to stand on a high bank and yell back and forth, telling them we think we found a boat and trying to get a rope over to them,” he said. “They spent the night on the roof until the water receded at daylight.”
‘Heard the siren’
During his 50 years, Oshaben held many positions, including fire captain, assistant fire chief, vice president and treasurer.
Oshaben, a senior civil engineer with the state Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation, said he helps the fire company in fundraisers and will continue to volunteer as long as he is physically able.
After he was married in 1968, Gdula moved from Dunlo to St. Michael.
“I always heard the siren blow and blow, and nobody would answer,” he said. “Then an older gentlemen asked if I could come down and help. I went down to see if I liked it and stayed.”
Gdula has served as fire chief, assistant chief, driver, pump operator and board member.
He has seen his share of tragedy. Gdula lost a sister and a nephew in the 1977 flood.
“They were in Dunlo and the family homestead was near a creek that overflowed,” he said.
“They tried to get out but got washed away.”
Gdula recalls fighting a fire that devastated Beaverdale Borough in 1974.
“It was about 20 below zero, and the 40 mph winds kept the fire going from one building to the next,” he said.
“It claimed an entire block,” Gdula said. No lives were lost, he said.
‘Pager goes off’
Gdula doesn’t respond to many alarms, but remains active in fundraising.
The Tribune-Democrat featured Krupa in previous Front Line stories.
Krupa has been fire captain, trustee and financial secretary – responsible for paying the bills.
He said he’s always ready to answer the call.
“When the pager goes off, I’m there,” he said.
“I always have that in the back of my head that I have to go. It’s hard just sitting at home.”
Krupa credits his wife, Ethel, for her support.
“She put up with me all these years,” he said.
“If it wasn’t for her, I probably would have quit a long time ago.”
Like many volunteer fire companies, St. Michael has had a turbulent history.
Until it reorganized in 1971, the fire company floundered.
“It was either close the doors or get moving,” Kundrod said. “Gene was one of those guys involved in the rejuvenation of the department.”
The St. Michael fire station, which is located at 849 Locust St., houses two squad trucks, two pumper trucks, one heavy rescue vehicle and one command unit.
It has about 30 active members and junior members.
