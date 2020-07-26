William Richards has spent more than 30 years in law enforcement. A former detective with Conemaugh Township Police Department in Somerset County, he has been Shade Township'S police chief for five years.
For 11 years, he has served as director of the Johnstown Regional Police Academy in Richland Township. His job is to prepare new recruits for the rigors of police work.
Many quality men and women have graduated from the police academy since 1974, when the Municipal Police Officer’s Education and Training Commission was established.
Each cadet must be a high school graduate. He or she must pass a physical and psychological exam and pass a criminal background check before enrolling in basic training course of 912 hours.
Richards’ sons are both first responders – Carl Richards is a state police fire marshal and Adam Richards is police chief in Hooversville.
There are many more openings in municipal police departments than there are candidates to fill them, he said.
“When I went through the academy, we had 60 people in a class,” said Richards. “Then we would be 15. The class I have right now is only seven people.”
Some candidates are unable to pass the the physical requirements including a 1 1/2-mile run, sit-ups and push-ups.
A male recruit age 18 to 29 must complete 35 sit-ups in one minute. A female candidate must complete 30.
“We can’t fudge it,” Richards said. “If you can’t do it, you can’t get in.”
Others are unable to read at a ninth-grade level in standards set by the Nelson-Denny reading test, he said.
‘Your opportunity’
But Richards suggest the problem runs deeper – a growing segment of the population showing disrespect for law enforcement. The backlash is playing out across the country with protest and riots, he said.
“I think the big reason is our society,” he said. “Police are at the bottom of the list.”
Tuition is $8,600 and financial aid is available. For more information, log on to GJCTC.org. or call 888-434-4436.
Richards estimates that the past 10 minority cadet candidates quit in part because they were being harassed by their peers.
Richards hopes graduates will have a positive impact on their communities. But that can only happen if more people chose law enforcement as a career.
“We need to go out into the communities,” he said, “and say, ‘Hey if you want to do something about this, here is your opportunity, join the police academy.’ ”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.