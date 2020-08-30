Editor’s note: Front Lines is a monthly feature profiling individuals who, as first responders, help others in a crisis. They may be police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians or volunteers. Suggestions for Front Lines can be emailed to Patrick Buchnowski at pbuchnowski@tribdem.com.
Beth Edwards has been a part-time patrol officer with Conemaugh Township, Cambria County, Police Department for a about a year after having spent 15 years as an officer with Ferndale Police Department.
Her commitment to the community doesn’t end there.
Edwards is a full-time security guard for Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown.
And, like many first responders in the area, she is part of a family legacy, following her father and grandfather into the volunteer fire service with Ferndale and West Hills.
“I grew up with a family of first responders,” Edwards said during an interview at the Conemaugh police station on Janie Street. “I wanted to get into serving the community, so I became a police officer and a firefighter.”
Admittedly, the job of a police officer can sometimes be “frightening,” she said.
“Especially, with this whole virus situation,” Edwards said, “you have a traffic stop, and when you walk up to the vehicle you never know if they’re going to sneeze or cough on you.”
She was asked: What do you like most about police work?
“Just being able to help people who are in need,” Edwards said, “whether it’s something as simple as getting a key out of a locked vehicle or helping to find a missing person.”
Working at the hospital brings its own special experiences, she said.
“It’s been a challenge for us, dealing with patients and visitors, now that the county has gone green,” she said. “With the virus, that’s more of an unknown than doing police work.”
Edwards said she sometimes has to wrestle with violent mental health patients.
“It’s part of the job (but) now it feels like an everyday routine,” she said. “You have to be caring because those aren’t criminals. They are people who need help.”
Edwards said that local residents have shown respect for police.
“People pass us on the street and thank us for our service or maybe it’s someone you arrested years ago,” she said. “It might sound funny, them thanking you for arresting them. But by doing that, it showed them that they needed to turn their life around, and most of them have.”
