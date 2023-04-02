JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Dale Borough Fire Company has successfully battled fires for 130 years.
One reason for the fire company’s longevity is the families who feed the pipeline of volunteers.
“That’s what keeps it going,” said Deputy Chief Todd Litzinger, a third-generation firefighter. “When you get a family involved, it’s a benefit because you not only get one member, but the whole family.”
That includes the Dorn family.
Annamae Dorn is a firefighter. Her sons, Lake Dorn and River Dorn, are the fire chief and the assistant fire chief, respectively.
Their story began in 2011 when, as a single parent, Annamae moved her family of two sons and two daughters into Dale Borough. She became a firefighter and the boys followed as junior firefighters.
“Basically, Mom had us join to have structure in our lives,” said Lake Dorn, 26, who has been the fire chief since December, “to keep us out of trouble and be able to grow as individuals.”
The Dorns received their training through the Cambria County Regional Fire Academy in Patton. The fire academy is led by instructor William Cornell.
‘Their time of need’
Caring for neighbors in times of trouble is what firefighting is all about, Lake Dorn said.
“They expect someone with knowledge and capabilities to help them in their time of need,” he said.
Lake Dorn also sits on Dale Borough Council. Both roles put him on the front lines of helping the community prosper.
“I don’t take pay as a councilman because I want to make sure the borough has what it needs – safe community and safe playgrounds,” he said.
Lake Dorn is employed as a line painter by PennDOT. Annamae Dorn is a concrete finishing foreman for Cement Masons Local Union 526 in Pittsburgh.
River Dorn, 22, who became Dale’s assistant fire chief in January, is active in youth ministry at Teen Quest in Somerset.
“I fell in love with the place,” he said. Among his many duties, he does building maintenance and runs weekend rallies.
Teen Quest is a youth mission whose activities include camping, student groups, ministry teams and global evangelism, its internet page says.
Annamae Dorn also has two daughters – Kimberly, 29, and Nicole, 28.
‘Did a good job running the fire scene’
River Dorn’s training paid off in the early hours of March 13 when fire tore through a duplex in the 200 block of David Street. Lake Dorn was out of the area, leaving River Dorn in charge of his first fire scene. The fire quickly turned into a three-alarm blaze.
“The fire was at 5 a.m.,” River said. “We needed manpower. We had the trucks there. We just didn’t have the manpower.”
Johnstown firefighters and volunteer suburban units arrived.
Both sides of the duplex were occupied, but everyone got out safely. One person was treated at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center and later released.
“For a 22-year-old running my first house fire call, it was very interesting,” River said. “I was worried about the exposure next door because in Dale Borough, all of the houses are very close. We were able to save the next structure.”
“River did a good job running the fire scene,” Lake said.
Lake Dorn said he plans to get married soon. He’s confident that River Dorn will become the next fire chief.
For Annamae Dorn, it’s rewarding to see her sons succeed. The family of volunteer firefighters helped nurture their growth.
“Everybody in the fire service is a family,” she said. “Our neighbors know that, if anything would happen, we’re there to help.”
