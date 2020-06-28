Aunna Yingling is learning the ropes as an emergency medical technician.
A 2017 Bishop McCort graduate and U.S. Army reservist, Yingling has been employed at Hilltop Ambulance Association in Westmont for two years.
After graduating from high school, Yingling went into the military, where she received her EMT certification. She attended the University of Pittsburgh for one year, studying biology, but was then shipped out to Kuwait as a combat medic.
Yingling explained it was to be a “route-clearance” mission, with her division hunting for improvised explosive devices. Peace talks between the United States and the Taliban cut short the mission.
“We were supposed to go to Afghanistan to search for IEDs,” she said. “It’s basically to clear the route for other people to get to their mission.
“The day after we got to Kuwait, a peace treaty went through, so they started pulling people out,” Yingling said. “So we got stuck in Kuwait for a month and a half, then they sent us back home.”
Yingling is at home with the crew at Hilltop Ambulance Association, she said.
“I love it here,” she said. “I like being in an environment where people care about doing their job. They really do take good care of the patients.”
For Yingling, each day means an opportunity to gain knowledge and grow.
“It was all new to me,” she said. “I had to learn about pagers and radios. It could be something as simple as learning to get a person out of a house or out of a vehicle when they’re trapped.
“The people I work with teach me what I need to know.”
Hilltop paramedic Megan Ochenrider said Yingling is willing to learn and carries out instructions well in emergencies.
“When I bark out orders, I’ll give her 10 things to do in a very short time and she can do them all,” Ochenrider said. “That she’s able to retain a lot of the stuff that I was able to teach her makes me feel very good.”
Most anyone working in the field of emergency services will say that some moments never leave their memories.
“Calls involving children really takes their toll,” Yingling said. “Nobody likes to see a sick or injured child. I can tell you every child I’ve ever taken (to the hospital). It’s not often that you take one, but it’s harder.”
Yingling hopes to continue her education with the goal of becoming a physician’s assistant.
“I don’t know if I’m going to stick around Johnstown long-term, but definitely getting back to school is my goal,” she said. “I want to keep my full-time spot while I go through school.”
Learning to care for the sick and injured means helping people deal with personal tragedies.
“What I always say is, when people call 911, it’s one of their worst days,” Yingling said. “So trying to provide them with some comfort and the best possible care, so they have faith in you, is a big part for me – because if they don’t trust you, your job is going to be a lot harder.”
