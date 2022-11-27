JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Like many in the local fire service, Jonathan Bobak is part of a family legacy.
As a captain for West Hills Regional Fire Department Station No. 3 in Ferndale, Bobak said as a kid he hung around the fire station where his parents served as line officers.
"I grew up in the firehouse. From the time I was little, I was always climbing on the truck. " said Bobak, 29. "I would always see them pull out with all the lights flashing and the sirens.
"I decided then, that's what I wanted to do," he said. "When I was 14 years old, I became a junior firefighter and stuck with it."
His parents, Peter and Joella Bobak, remain active in the fire service.
Bobak graduated from Ferndale High School in 2012 and studied Construction Trades at the Greater Johnstown Career & Technology Center in Richland Township.
Here is where Bobak's story differs from other firefighters. He is a master Mason and member of the Greater Johnstown Lodge 538 on Valley Pike. Bobak is one of an estimated 6 million Freemasons worldwide.
He joined the Masons about the same time he became a firefighter at age 18.
Tales of Knights Templar riches and the movie "National Treasure," a story of lost Freemason treasure, caught his attention. Bobak was acquainted with some of the lodge members who encouraged him to join.
"I've always liked helping people," he said. "They do a lot of charity work that people don't know about. That's what appealed to me."
Bobak finds a similar camaraderie among the Freemasons and firefighters.
"It's different but the same brotherhood," he said.
Bobak remembers the first time he dashed into a burning home. Admittedly, it was not something he was physically ready for.
"I was a real big kid growing up," he said. "I remember the fire was in our jurisdiction. I was excited. I got inside and did a little bit of work but ended up out of breath.
"I was just not in shape," Bobak said. "I had to sit for the rest of the night because of my blood pressure.
"After that I thought if I want to do this, I'd better get into shape," he said.
Bobak said he hit the gym, started running and eating healthier meals. He ended up losing 100 pounds.
"Now when I go into a fire I come out and they take your blood pressure," he said. "They monitor you and if you're feeling OK you back in."
Bobak does maintenance work at the masonic lodge and also works in the online pickup department at Walmart in Richland Township.
West Hills fire Chief Rob Tauber said Bobak is a team leader.
"He's a great firefighter," Tauber said. "He a good leader and good captain. It's great to have him on board."
Bobak said he wants to help families on their worst days. After one house fire, Bobak said he was able to help a man recover an American flag that had draped his grandfather's casket.
"I found the box on the mantle," he said. "The box was pretty charred, but we were able to save the flag before it was damaged.
"When there's a fire, you can't just go in smashing stuff," he said. "That's people's property, their livelihood. You've got to be compassionate."
