ST. MICHAEL, Pa. – Nineteen-year-old Shane Katrancha had his first experience as a first responder even before he joined St. Michael’s Adams Township Volunteer Fire Co. No. 2 in September.
Hurricane Ida hit the U.S. in late August and caused catastrophic flooding across the Northeast. Cambria County was not spared.
“The day I joined, it was raining really hard,” Katrancha said. “There was a lot of flooding and they thought the Wilmore Dam was going to break. ... I came down to help out because there were a lot of flooded basements and the roadways were all flooded. We were going around pumping out the basements. Then the fire chief handed me an application, and I stuck with it.”
That experience gave him direction and a goal, he said.
“I wasn’t sure what to do with myself,” he said. “This kind of took off and career firefighting became an idea.”
Katrancha is a 2021 graduate of Forest Hills High School and attended the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown for environmental studies. He is now taking emergency medical technician classes at Conemaugh School of Nursing in Johnstown.
“I’m able to do ride-alongs, patient contact and help in the ER,” he said.
Katrancha plans to study for a fire science degree in Harrisburg with his eyes on a career as a paid firefighter.
“Five years from now, I hope to be working for the Johnstown Fire Department,” he said.
He is trained as an interior firefighter. Charging into a burning home can be frightening. He found that out while battling a house fire in South Fork in April, he said.
“It is scary,” Katrancha said, “A lot of emotion – a lot of adrenaline. Once you slow down, remember your training, it all comes together and you realize this is what you joined the department for.”
St. Michael fire Chief Paul Kundrod said Katrancha is embracing his firefighter training.
“He’s on a good path,” he said. “Firefighting is a large family. Everyone pitches in, and we enjoy having him here.”
Katrancha embraces the camaraderie.
“Everybody is willing to help you,” he said. “If you ask a question, you get 20 guys jumping out of their chairs to help you.”
