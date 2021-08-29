Front Lines is a monthly feature profiling individuals who, as first responders, help others in a crisis. They may be police officers, firefighters, paramedics, emergency medical technicians or volunteers. Suggestions for Front Lines can be emailed to Patrick Buchnowski at pbuchnowski@tribdem.com.
FERNDALE – Adam Richards returned to his old stomping grounds in July as chief of the Ferndale Borough Police Department.
Richards spent 15 plus years as police chief in Hooversville Borough, Somerset County. He grew up in Ferndale and council hired him to lead the four-member department.
"My intention was to stay in Hooversville and retire," Richards said. "This opportunity came along and I wasn't going to pass it up."
Richards graduated from Ferndale High School, then from the Johnstown Regional Police Academy in 2000.
He is divorced with three children and one grandchild.
Richards took over for John Blake who left Ferndale to become assistant police chief in neighboring Upper Yoder Township.
He was one of four candidates who applied for the position, said Trish Corle, Ferndale councilwoman and chair of the public relations committee.
"Adam comes with a lot of experience and is a borough resident," she said.
Corle named former police chiefs who also lived in the borough, including Art Boring and state Rep. Jim Rigby.
"It's certainly nice to get back to that and have a borough resident as police chief," she said.
Richards said policing is in his blood.
Brother Carl is a state police fire marshal in Ebensburg.
His dad, William, retired as a detective with the Conemaugh Township Police Department in Somerset County. He also was police chief in Shade Township until supervisors voted in May to disband the department in a cost cutting move.
He became director of the Johnstown Regional Police Academy in 2009.
Long-time resident David Sarver, sitting on the front porch of his Summit Avenue home, recalled the hard-working Richards family including its patriarch.
"I knew the dad more than any of them," Sarver said. "... They don't quit, they just keep on going."
Adam Richards said his dad continues to work and is one of three a part-time officers in Ferndale.
"He's back here now as a patrolman," Richards said. "Our roles are reversed, because I worked with him up in Shade and gave him some hassle up there, so now he's returning the favor."
Richards marvels at his dad's work ethic. "He's a horse that never stops," Richards said.
Richards said he hopes to build the department. "It should be a larger department," he said. "I'm shooting for 24-hour coverage."
Corle said council would like to have five or six part-time officers.
COVID-19 and the nationwide backlash against police continues to shrink the pool of new recruits, she said.
The Johnstown police academy once flourished, with classes reaching 60 cadets. Most recent classes dipped into single digits.
"We're fighting the battle like everybody," Corle said.
Richards said, like most communities, Ferndale has a drug problem.
"I've only been here a month, but from reading past reports, yes, drugs are definitely an issue here," he said.
Richards said he's excited to be able to return to his roots.
"Ferndale has always been a great community," he said. "I'm hoping to keep it that way.
"I think that every officer's intention is to make their community a better place to live."
